Brazil's Lula sacks army commander after anti-government riots

BRASILIA: President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sacked the commander of Brazil's army on Saturday (Jan 22), two weeks after an election-denying mob loyal to his far-right predecessor ransacked the halls of power in Brasilia.

The veteran leftist's dismissal of Julio Cesar de Arruda came a day before Lula was to make his first trip abroad - to Argentina - as he moves to put the South American powerhouse back on the international stage.

Arruda had only taken up the post on Dec 30, two days before the end of outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro's term, and was confirmed by Lula's administration in early January.

On Jan 8, Bolsonaro supporters ransacked the presidential palace, Supreme Court and Congress in Brasilia, breaking windows and furniture, destroying priceless works of art, and leaving graffiti messages calling for a military coup.

Lula has said he suspects security forces may have been involved in the riots, in which more than 2,000 people were arrested. The leftist president announced a review of his immediate environment.

Defence Minister Jose Mucio said Saturday evening after meeting with the president that Arruda was out as head of the army because of "a break in the level of confidence".

"We thought we needed to stop this in order to get over this episode," Mucio said, alluding to the attack in Brasilia.

Mucio said Friday after a meeting with Lula and the chiefs of the three branches of the military that there was no direct armed forces involvement in the riots.