Brexit shows Britons love freedom in same way as Ukrainians, Johnson says

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday (Mar 19) that Brexit showed British people loved freedom in the same way as Ukrainians fighting Russia's invasion, comments that were branded tasteless by opposition lawmakers and commentators.

With Ukraine's ambassador to Britain present, Johnson told a Conservative Party conference it was the instinct of British people, like Ukrainians, to choose freedom every time.

"I can give you a couple of famous recent examples. When the British people voted for Brexit, in such large, large numbers, I don't believe it was because they were remotely hostile to foreigners. It's because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself," Johnson said.

Britons voted in June 2016 by a 52 per cent to 48 per cent margin to leave the European Union, which Ukraine made a formal request to join on Feb 28, four days after Russia sent its troops into the country.