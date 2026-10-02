Emerging fashion players take centre stage at BRICS+ Fashion Summit

MOSCOW: Paris and Milan may still command the global fashion spotlight, but designers and fashion brands from emerging markets are increasingly seeking a bigger share of the stage.

The fourth annual BRICS+ Fashion Summit, held in Moscow from Sep 28 to 30, brought together fashion industry players from more than 60 countries.

Participants came from countries including Brazil, South Africa, Vietnam and Morocco.

The summit focuses on promoting emerging fashion markets and connecting designers, brands and other industry players from around the world.