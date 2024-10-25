Expanded BRICS grouping is the start of ‘a different kind of international order’, says expert

The expanded BRICS, which was formed to act as a counterweight to the West, is the “beginning of a different kind of international order”, an expert said on Friday (Oct 25) as the grouping’s three-day summit in Russia came to a close.

The bloc - which originally comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - added 13 partner countries on Wednesday (Oct 24).

These include four Southeast Asian nations: Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand.

“The most important takeaway … is that you now have a very large number of countries in what we call the Global South, the emerging economies - India, Brazil, Turkey, Indonesia - many countries that are now playing the field,” said Charles Kupchan, senior fellow at United States-based think tank Council of Foreign Relations.

“They're hedging their bets. One day, they're siding with the United States and democratic allies. The next day, they're siding with Russia and China,” he told CNA’s Asia First.