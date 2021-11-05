England's COVID-19 prevalence steadies at highest level of the year

LONDON: The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England remained at around one in 50 people in the week ending Oct 30, a school half-term break, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday (Nov 5), steadying at its highest level of the year.

The ONS said that prevalence was unchanged from the previous week, after five straight weeks of rising infections.

The ONS said that the trend was "uncertain" in the latest week, after infections had been on the rise leading up to the half term break, which for most schools started on Oct 25.

Infection rates decreased for older, senior school children over the week, the ONS said, dipping to 7.5 per cent from 9.1 per cent the previous week.

However, prevalence remained the highest in those children, and the ONS said that it was too early to determine the impact of the half-term holiday on infections in school children.