Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Britain to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to vulnerable children aged 5 to 11
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Britain to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to vulnerable children aged 5 to 11

Britain to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to vulnerable children aged 5 to 11

A teacher wearing a face shield works at Holne Chase Primary School, amid the outbreak of COVID-19, in Milton Keynes, Britain, Sep 3, 2020. (File photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers)

30 Jan 2022 08:31AM (Updated: 30 Jan 2022 08:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Britain will this week begin offering vaccinations to children aged between five and 11 who are most at risk from coronavirus, the state-run National Health Service (NHS) said on Sunday (Jan 30).

Britain has been slower than some other countries in offering the shots to five- to 11-year-olds, and is not planning to vaccinate the age group more broadly unlike countries such as the United States and Israel.

NHS England said children in the cohort who were in a clinical risk group or who live with someone who is immunosuppressed would be able to get a first COVID-19 shot, in line with advice issued last month by the Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation.

"I would like parents and guardians to be reassured that no new vaccine for children would have been approved unless the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness had been met," UK vaccines minister Maggie Throup said.

"I encourage as many as possible to make sure they get their child the jab when contacted."

Children will be offered two 10 microgramme doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, which is a third of an adult dose.

Infections are currently high among school children in England, with the Office for National Statistics estimating that nearly 12 per cent of younger school pupils had coronavirus in the week ending Jan 22.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

United Kingdom COVID-19 children

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us