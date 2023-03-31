UK’s CPTPP membership expected to boost trade bloc's economic clout, open up new markets

Britain’s inclusion in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will boost the profile of the trade bloc, and help member countries, including Singapore, trade more easily across borders.

Britain on Friday (Mar 31) said it had struck a deal to join the 11-country trade pact based around the Pacific Rim.

The move to join the CPTPP comes as the UK looks to deepen ties around the world and build its global trade links after leaving the European Union in 2020.

“We are looking forward to being part of a club that is shaping the rules of the road of trade, not just today but in the future. And I think that's a very optimistic place to be,” said Ms Natalie Black, the UK Trade Commissioner for Asia Pacific.

“There's a lot of challenges in the world, but we've come together to negotiate something quite special.”

The trade pact will allow Britain to work in a more progressive way, she told CNA’s Asia First. “It's a deal that spans across a whole range of issues, but also reflects our values around the environment and around workers' rights.”