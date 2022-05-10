Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Britain, EU say Russia behind cyberattack against satellite Internet modems in Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Britain, EU say Russia behind cyberattack against satellite Internet modems in Ukraine

Britain, EU say Russia behind cyberattack against satellite Internet modems in Ukraine

File photo of the Russian flag. (Photo: iStock/Derek Brumby)

10 May 2022 07:06PM (Updated: 10 May 2022 08:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russia was behind a massive cyberattack against a satellite Internet network which took thousands of modems offline at the onset of the war in Ukraine, Britain and the European Union said on Tuesday (May 10).

The digital assault against Viasat's KA-SAT network in late February took place just as Russian armour pushed into Ukraine and helped facilitate President Vladimir Putin's invasion of the country, the Council of the EU said in a statement.

"This cyberattack had a significant impact causing indiscriminate communication outages and disruptions across several public authorities, businesses and users in Ukraine, as well as affecting several EU Member States," the statement said.

"This unacceptable cyberattack is yet another example of Russia's continued pattern of irresponsible behaviour in cyberspace, which also formed an integral part of its illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," it added.

The remote sabotage caused a "huge loss in communications in the very beginning of war", Ukrainian cybersecurity official Victor Zhora said in March.

Russia routinely denies it carries out offensive cyber operations. The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

Western intelligence agencies, including the US National Security Agency, French government cybersecurity organisation ANSSI, and Ukrainian intelligence were investigating Russia's potential role in the attack in the days after it, Reuters reported at the time.

A British Foreign Office statement quoted Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as saying the cyberattack was a "deliberate and malicious attack by Russia against Ukraine".

Russia's primary target in the attack was the Ukrainian military, but it also disrupted wind farms and Internet users in central Europe, the statement said, citing Britain's National Cyber Security Centre.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us