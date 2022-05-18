Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Britain eyes green trade to end world's dependence on Russian energy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Britain eyes green trade to end world's dependence on Russian energy

Britain eyes green trade to end world's dependence on Russian energy

Models of oil barrels and a pump jack are displayed in front of Ukrainian and Russian flag colors in this illustration taken, Feb 24, 2022. (File photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration )

18 May 2022 08:24AM (Updated: 18 May 2022 08:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Green trade deals can help to end the world's dependence on Russian oil and gas and "de-Putinise" the global economy, Britain's Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan will say in a speech on Wednesday (May 18).

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that it was impossible for some European countries to quickly ditch Russian oil, as the European Union is proposing.

Britain, which is less dependent on Russian energy than its continental neighbours, said that the rapidly growing green sector could help other countries cut reliance on Russian oil and gas.

"This terrible conflict in Ukraine has underlined what can be achieved through a cohesive global approach. It has also reminded the globe that we must de-Putinise the world’s economy," Trevelyan will say, according to speech extracts released by her office.

"These past months have highlighted the need to accelerate our journey as a global community away from hydrocarbons, to decisively turn our backs on the era of dependence on polluting fuels, and transition to a net zero future."

In the speech she will announce loan guarantees for green businesses worth nearly 190 million pounds (US$237.01 million) and a green trade and investment expo in the north-east of England in the autumn, her office said.

Related:

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Britain Russia oil

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us