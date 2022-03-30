Britain is not seeking to remove Russia's Putin: PM Johnson

LONDON : Britain is not aiming for regime change in Russia or to remove President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday (Mar 30), saying the goal was to help to protect Ukrainians in the war.

US President Joe Biden has said that Putin "cannot remain in power", later saying his words reflected his moral outrage at Russia's invasion of Ukraine and not a US policy shift.

Asked about Biden's comment, Johnson said he understood "the frustrations that people feel about Putin".

"To desire a change of government in itself is not an ignoble thing ... that's the objective of a lot of democratic politics," Johnson told lawmakers at a committee hearing.

"But let's be absolutely clear, it's not the objective of the UK government, and it's very, very important that everybody gets this. We are simply setting out to help to protect the people of Ukraine, and to protect them against absolutely barbaric and unreasonable violence."