Britain says Omicron accounts for 40% of London infections

LONDON: Britain said on Monday (Dec 13) that the Omicron variant of coronavirus was spreading at a "phenomenal rate" and accounted for about 40 per cent of all infections in London so people should get an additional dose of the vaccine because double-jabbed people are vulnerable.

Since the first cases of the Omicron variant were detected on Nov 27 in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed tougher restrictions and told the nation on Sunday that a "tidal wave" of Omicron was about to hit.

Britain says that unless action is taken there could be a million people infected with Omicron, which scientists say can still infect people who are double-vaccinated, by the end of the month.

"What we now know about Omicron is that ... it's spreading at a phenomenal rate, something that we've never seen before, it's doubling every two to three days in infections," Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News.

"That means we're facing a tidal wave of infection, we're once again in a race between the vaccine and the virus."

The pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.3225, while it was broadly steady against the euro at 85.29 pence.