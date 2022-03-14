Logo
Britain to pursue more options to bolster Ukraine's self-defence
Britain to pursue more options to bolster Ukraine's self-defence

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, on Mar 9, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

14 Mar 2022 04:38AM (Updated: 14 Mar 2022 04:38AM)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday (Mar 13) that Britain would continue to pursue more options for bolstering Ukraine's self-defence.

Johnson added that Britain will work with its partners, including at Tuesday's meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force countries in London, to pursue more options for bolstering Ukraine's self-defence.

The two leaders also "condemned murders of Brent Reynaud and countless innocent Ukrainians, and abduction of Mayors of Dniprorudne and Melitopol," according to a readout of a call between them provided by Johnson's office.

Source: Reuters/ec

