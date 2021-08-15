Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Britain records 29,520 new COVID-19 infections, 93 deaths
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Britain records 29,520 new COVID-19 infections, 93 deaths

Britain records 29,520 new COVID-19 infections, 93 deaths

A woman walks along a street next to a sign directing people to a testing centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Shoreditch area of London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley/Files

15 Aug 2021 12:10AM (Updated: 15 Aug 2021 12:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Britain recorded 29,520 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday (Aug 14) and 93 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to government data.

That compares with 32,700 new cases and 100 deaths on Friday.

The data also showed that 47.3 million people have had a first dose of a vaccine and 40.4 million have had two.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us