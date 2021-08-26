Britain records 35,847 COVID-19 cases, 149 deaths

LONDON: Britain recorded 35,847 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 30,838 on Tuesday, and 149 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 174 the previous day, according to government data.

Since mid-July when lockdown restrictions were lifted, Britain has been reporting a steady increase, excluding daily fluctuations, in deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 within 28 days. Cases have also been rising since the start of August.

Deaths in the last seven days are up 13.4 per cent on the week before, while cases are up 12.1 per cent, the data showed.