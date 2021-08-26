Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Britain records 35,847 COVID-19 cases, 149 deaths
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Britain records 35,847 COVID-19 cases, 149 deaths

Britain records 35,847 COVID-19 cases, 149 deaths

A sign indicates safety measures at a testing centre near the Crown and Anchor pub following a spike in cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to visitors of the pub in Stone, Britain, Jul 30, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Carl Recine)

26 Aug 2021 12:01AM (Updated: 26 Aug 2021 12:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Britain recorded 35,847 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 30,838 on Tuesday, and 149 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 174 the previous day, according to government data.

Since mid-July when lockdown restrictions were lifted, Britain has been reporting a steady increase, excluding daily fluctuations, in deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 within 28 days. Cases have also been rising since the start of August.

Deaths in the last seven days are up 13.4 per cent on the week before, while cases are up 12.1 per cent, the data showed.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Britain

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us