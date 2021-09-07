Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Britain reports 209 daily deaths from COVID-19, highest since March
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Britain reports 209 daily deaths from COVID-19, highest since March

Britain reports 209 daily deaths from COVID-19, highest since March

FILE PHOTO: Paramedics transfer a patient outside the Royal London Hospital , amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

07 Sep 2021 11:52PM (Updated: 07 Sep 2021 11:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Britain on Tuesday (Sep 7) reported 209 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the highest daily total since Mar 9, government statistics showed.

Cases have been rising steadily since the start of August although death totals are impacted by irregular reporting patterns from hospitals over the weekend.

Only 45 deaths were reported on Monday.

There were 37,489 new cases reported on Tuesday, compared to 41,192 reported on Monday.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ad

Related Topics

United Kingdom COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us