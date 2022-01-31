Logo
Britain reports 62,399 COVID cases, 85 deaths
Britain reports 62,399 COVID-19 cases, 85 deaths

Britain reports 62,399 COVID-19 cases, 85 deaths

An ambulance is driven past the Houses of Parliament as it attends an emergency call, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, on Britain, on Jan 28, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

31 Jan 2022 03:19AM (Updated: 31 Jan 2022 03:20AM)
LONDON: Britain reported a further 62,399 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday (Jan 30) and 85 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government statistics showed.

Those figures do not include cases and deaths from Northern Ireland, which did not provide its numbers in time for inclusion in the daily update, the government said.

That compared with 72,727 cases and 296 deaths reported on Saturday.

Source: Reuters/ec

