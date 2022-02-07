Britain reports COVID-19 cases and deaths fell in last week

LONDON: Britain reported 54,095 COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths in its daily official data on Sunday (Feb 6), with the seven-day figure for both falling compared with the week before.
In the last week, infection numbers were down 5 per cent, while deaths fell by 7 per cent on the seven days before.
Source: Reuters
