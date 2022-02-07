Logo
Britain reports COVID-19 cases and deaths fell in last week
Britain reports COVID-19 cases and deaths fell in last week

A person wearing a protective face mask walks over Westminster Bridge during morning rush hour, amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, Jan 27, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/John Sibley)

07 Feb 2022 02:33AM (Updated: 07 Feb 2022 02:33AM)
LONDON: Britain reported 54,095 COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths in its daily official data on Sunday (Feb 6), with the seven-day figure for both falling compared with the week before.

In the last week, infection numbers were down 5 per cent, while deaths fell by 7 per cent on the seven days before.

Source: Reuters

COVID-19

