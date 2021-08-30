Logo
Britain reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases in nearly 3 weeks
People wearing protective face masks walk along a platform on the London Underground, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, on Jul 25, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

30 Aug 2021 11:59PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2021 11:59PM)
LONDON: Britain has reported 26,476 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest number since Aug 10, government data showed on Monday (Aug 30).

The figure meant cases reported between Aug 24 and Aug 30 were up by 1.8 per cent compared with the previous seven days.

Case numbers often dip after weekends and the latest figure might be skewed by Monday's bank holiday in much of the United Kingdom.

A further 48 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, the lowest since Aug 23, taking the seven-day increase to 14.8 per cent.

A total of 48.025 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by the end of Aug 29 and 42.719 million people had received a second dose, equivalent to almost 79 per cent of people aged over 16.

Source: Reuters/ec

