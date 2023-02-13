Britain to review airspace security after China-US spy balloon incident

LONDON: Britain will review its security following the incursion of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon into US airspace earlier this month, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.

The United States shot down the balloon, which it said was being used to spy on it, and three further flying objects have since been downed by security forces over North America.

Beijing has said it was a weather balloon that had blown off course and accused the United States of overreacting.

"The UK and her allies will review what these airspace intrusions mean for our security. This development is another sign of how the global threat picture is changing for the worse," Wallace told the Telegraph newspaper late on Sunday (Feb 12).