Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Britain revokes mandatory COVID-19 shots for health workers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Britain revokes mandatory COVID-19 shots for health workers

Britain revokes mandatory COVID-19 shots for health workers

Health workers move equipment between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, on Jan 7, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

02 Mar 2022 01:25AM (Updated: 02 Mar 2022 01:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Britain on Tuesday ( confirmed that a requirement for health workers to have a COVID-19 vaccination would no longer be introduced in April and care home workers would no longer be required to have the shots from Mar 15.

Health minister Sajid Javid in January said that the government intended to revoke the regulations, subject to consultation. On Tuesday the health ministry said that following the consultation, the requirement would be dropped.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us