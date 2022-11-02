Logo
UK sanctions four Russian steel and petrochemical tycoons
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly takes part in a television interview in Birmingham, Britain, on Oct 5, 2022. (File photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

02 Nov 2022 07:26PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2022 07:26PM)
LONDON: The British government said on Wednesday (Nov 2) that it had sanctioned four Russian steel and petrochemical tycoons in relation to the war in Ukraine.

Those sanctioned included Alexander Abramov and Alexander Frolov, who Britain described as known associates of oligarch Roman Abramovich, who was himself sanctioned earlier this year.

The pair were targeted for their involvement in the extractive, transport and construction sectors, Britain's Foreign Office said.

"Today we are sanctioning an additional four oligarchs who rely on Putin for their positions of authority and in turn fund his military machine," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

"By targeting these individuals, we are ramping up the economic pressure on Putin and will continue to do so until Ukraine prevails."

 

 

Source: Reuters/ic

