Britain says it evacuated more than 5,700 from Afghanistan
Britain's Ambassador to Afghanistan Laurie Bristow speaks with HMG staff as they facilitate the UK evacuation effort in Kabul, Afghanistan, in this undated handout picture. (Photo: Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office/Handout via REUTERS)

23 Aug 2021 05:45AM (Updated: 23 Aug 2021 05:45AM)
LONDON: The British defence ministry said on Sunday (Aug 22) it had evacuated 5,725 people from Afghanistan since Aug 13.

It has flown out embassy staff, British nationals, those eligible under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy programme and nationals from partner nations.

Taliban militants seized Kabul last weekend, sending civilians and Afghan military allies fleeing for safety.

More than 1,000 British armed forces personnel have been deployed in Kabul, the government said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a virtual meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations for Tuesday to "ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people".

Source: Reuters/ec

