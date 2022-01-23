Britain says there's 'a deal to be done' on Northern Ireland protocol

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said there was a "deal to be done" on the Northern Ireland protocol that protects peace and works for all sides, ahead of a meeting with European Union Vice President Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Monday (Jan 24).

Sefcovic told European lawmakers on Thursday that the bloc wanted to resolve the impasse with Britain over Northern Ireland's trading arrangements by the end of February before campaigning begins for elections in the province.

"There is a deal to be done, and we need to make it happen," Truss said in a statement on Sunday.

Monday's meeting follows a first round of formal talks between Sefcovic and Truss earlier this month.

The two sides disagree over trading arrangements governed by the Northern Ireland protocol, which is designed to keep an open border between it and EU member Ireland.

The protocol has effectively created a new border in the Irish Sea, angering the province's pro-British unionists.