Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Britain says there's 'a deal to be done' on Northern Ireland protocol
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Britain says there's 'a deal to be done' on Northern Ireland protocol

Britain says there's 'a deal to be done' on Northern Ireland protocol

FILE PHOTO: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss bumps elbows with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic during a meeting at Chevening House in Sevenoaks, south of London, Britain January 13, 2022. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

23 Jan 2022 11:19PM (Updated: 23 Jan 2022 11:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said there was a "deal to be done" on the Northern Ireland protocol that protects peace and works for all sides, ahead of a meeting with European Union Vice President Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Monday (Jan 24).

Sefcovic told European lawmakers on Thursday that the bloc wanted to resolve the impasse with Britain over Northern Ireland's trading arrangements by the end of February before campaigning begins for elections in the province.

"There is a deal to be done, and we need to make it happen," Truss said in a statement on Sunday.

Monday's meeting follows a first round of formal talks between Sefcovic and Truss earlier this month.

The two sides disagree over trading arrangements governed by the Northern Ireland protocol, which is designed to keep an open border between it and EU member Ireland.

The protocol has effectively created a new border in the Irish Sea, angering the province's pro-British unionists.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us