Britain, UN official condemn Donbas death sentences against British soldiers

LONDON: Britain on Friday (Jun 10) condemned Russian proxy authorities in Donbas for what it called an "egregious breach" of the Geneva convention in sentencing to death two British nationals captured in the separatist region while fighting for Ukraine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said he was talking to Ukraine rather than Russia about Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, who were convicted of "mercenary activities" by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

Aslin's family said he and Pinner "are not, and never were, mercenaries."

They were living in Ukraine when war broke out and "as members of Ukrainian armed forces, should be treated with respect just like any other prisoners of war", the family said in a statement.

A UN official said trials conducted under such circumstances were tantamount to war crimes, while Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba condemned what he called a "sham trial against prisoners of war".

PM Johnson's spokesman said Britain's priority was to work with Kyiv to quickly secure the soldiers' release.

Asked if Britain would talk to Russia, he replied: "We don't have regular interaction with the Russians."

British foreign minister Liz Truss, who spoke with Kuleba on Friday, called the sentencing an "egregious breach of the Geneva convention".

Russia's foreign ministry said Britain's reaction to such sentences was "often hysterical", and that it should appeal to the self-proclaimed DPR authorities.