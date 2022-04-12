Britain widens access to Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral drug through trial

LONDON: Britain will expand access to Pfizer's oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment to thousands more people by adding it to a trial to assess how best to use the drug in its highly vaccinated population, the health ministry said on Tuesday (Apr 12).

Paxlovid, a combination of Pfizer's new pill with an older antiviral ritonavir, was made available to thousands of people with compromised immune systems in Britain in February.

Now Paxlovid is being added to the Panoramic national study in England, which is making antivirals available to a wide number of patients while collecting data on how the drugs should best be used in a vaccinated adult population.

Paxlovid was shown to reduce the relative risk of death or hospitalisation by nearly 90 per cent in clinical trials of high risk individuals given the treatment for five days. Currently it is advised to be taken during the early stages of COVID-19, though last month was added to another trial for hospitalised patients.