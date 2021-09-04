Logo
World

Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week
Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week

Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week

FILE PHOTO: Paramedics transfer a patient outside the Royal London Hospital , amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

04 Sep 2021 11:36PM (Updated: 04 Sep 2021 11:36PM)
LONDON: Britain has reported 37,578 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Saturday (Sep 4), meaning cases reported between Aug 29 and Sep 4 were up 2.4 per cent compared with the previous seven days.

A further 120 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, leaving the seven-day total unchanged from the previous week.

A total of 48.21 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by the end of Sept. 3 and 43.25 million people had received a second dose.

Source: Reuters

