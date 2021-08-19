Logo
Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 7.6% over past week
Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 7.6% over past week

People walk along Oxford Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, on Jul 26, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

19 Aug 2021 02:43AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 02:43AM)
LONDON: Britain reported 33,904 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Wednesday, meaning cases between Aug 12 and Aug 18 were up by 7.6 per cent compared with the previous seven days.

The daily cases figure was the highest since Jul 23 but the success of Britain's coronavirus vaccination campaigns has reduced the number of deaths sharply from earlier this year.

Wednesday's data showed a further 111 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, taking the seven-day increase to nearly 8 per cent.

In mid-January, when daily cases were also running at about 30,000 a day, deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test were averaging more than 1,000 a day.

A total of 47.41 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by the end of Aug 17 and 40.99 million people had received a second dose.

Source: Reuters/ec

