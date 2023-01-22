Logo
Britain's former PM Boris Johnson visits Kyiv, pledges help
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes hands with Sun Kuzma, fourteen months of age, as his mother Olga, 33, looks on in Bucha, Ukraine, on Jan 22, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce)
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands next to a heavily damaged residential building with the work of world-renowned graffiti artist Banksy, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the town of Borodianka, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan 22, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi)
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Orthodox priest Andrew lay flowers to pay tribute to those killed amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Bucha, Ukraine, on Jan 22, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce)
Children look at a picture taken in April 2022, as former British Prime Minister Boris visits Bucha, Ukraine, on Jan 22, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce)
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs his book called The Churchill Factor: How One Man Made History in Bucha, Ukraine, on Jan 22, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce)
22 Jan 2023 11:36PM (Updated: 22 Jan 2023 11:36PM)
KYIV: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kyiv on a surprise trip on Sunday (Jan 22), meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and pledging that Britain would "stick by Ukraine as long as it takes".

Johnson, who left office in September in the wake of a series of scandals, was prime minister when Russia invaded Ukraine last February and he sought to position London as Kyiv's top ally in the West.

During his trip, Johnson visited Borodyanka and Bucha, the suburbs of the Ukrainian capital that became a byword for atrocities in the West when Russian forces drove towards Kyiv in the first phase of the invasion before being repelled.

"I can tell you that the UK will be sticking by Ukraine for as long as it takes," Johnson told the mayor of Bucha.

"You're going to win and you're going to get all the Russians out of your country, but we will be there for the long-term. And we will also want to be helping you to reconstruct," he said speaking through an interpreter.

Johnson has dismissed suggestions that his activity in Ukraine could be seen as undermining British Prime Minister Rusni Sunak.

While in office, Johnson visited Kyiv several times and called Zelenskyy frequently.

As he became embroiled in scandals in Britain, he gained widespread popularity in Ukraine where he became known affectionately as "Borys Johnsoniuk". Cafes named cakes after him in Kyiv and street art was produced using his image.

In Bucha, Johnson took selfies with residents and laid flowers in tribute to victims of the war. He visited a church to see an exhibition and signed the Ukrainian edition of his book about Winston Churchill for a priest.

In Borodyanka, he walked the streets by ruined residential blocks. Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba, who accompanied him, said that 162 residents were killed during the month-long Russian occupation of the town last year. Kuleba said about 60 per cent of residents have since returned.

In Kyiv, Johnson was personally welcomed by Zelenskyy and a row of top officials including the foreign minister and the head of the president's office who lined up in a yard near the presidential administration in the heart of the city.

Last week Britain said it would supply Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 tanks and other heavy weaponry.

Source: Reuters/ec

