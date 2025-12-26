Britain’s King Charles highlights unity in diversity in Christmas message

LONDON: Britain’s King Charles on Thursday (Dec 25) highlighted the importance of unity in diversity in his annual Christmas Day message, delivered against a backdrop of wars, political tension and social strain around the world.
“With the great diversity of our communities, we can find the strength to ensure that right triumphs over wrong,” the 77-year-old monarch said in his fourth Christmas broadcast since becoming king.
Charles said that in meeting people of different faiths he was encouraged by how much they shared, including “a shared longing for peace and a deep respect for all life”, adding that kindness towards people on the move was essential at a time of heightened global concern over migration.
UKRAINIAN CHOIR UNDERSCORES SUPPORT FOR KYIV
The broadcast, filmed at Westminster Abbey where British monarchs have been crowned since 1066, was followed by a performance from a Ukrainian choir wearing traditional embroidered shirts, alongside the London-based Royal Opera Chorus.
The inclusion of the choir reflected Charles’ continued support for Ukraine. He has hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at Windsor Castle three times in 2025, most recently in October.
Although constitutionally required to remain politically neutral, Charles has repeatedly voiced concern over major global crises, including the Israel-Gaza conflict, and expressed sorrow following attacks on Jewish communities, including violence at a synagogue in northern England in October and the shooting at a Hanukkah event on Sydney’s Bondi Beach earlier this month.
VETERANS, AID WORKERS AND FAITH
In a Christmas message rich in references to the Biblical nativity story, the king praised military veterans and humanitarian aid workers for their courage in adversity, saying they gave him hope.
He also recalled his state visit to the Vatican in October, where he and Pope Leo prayed together in the first joint act of worship by a British monarch and a Catholic pontiff since England broke with Rome in 1534. The British monarch is the supreme governor of the Church of England.
The Christmas broadcast has been a royal tradition since 1932.
HEALTH AND FAMILY CHALLENGES
Nearly two years after revealing he had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer, Charles said earlier this month that his treatment could be scaled back in the new year.
Health concerns have also touched other members of the royal family. Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced in January that she was in remission after completing chemotherapy last year.
The monarchy also faced family tensions in 2025. Charles stripped his younger brother Andrew of his remaining titles amid renewed scrutiny of his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
However, the year also brought a rare moment of reconciliation when Charles met his younger son Prince Harry for tea in September, their first meeting in nearly two years. Harry later said he hoped for healing, describing life as “precious” and acknowledging limited time to mend family ties.