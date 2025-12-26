Britain’s King Charles highlights unity in diversity in Christmas message

LONDON: Britain’s King Charles on Thursday (Dec 25) highlighted the importance of unity in diversity in his annual Christmas Day message, delivered against a backdrop of wars, political tension and social strain around the world.

“With the great diversity of our communities, we can find the strength to ensure that right triumphs over wrong,” the 77-year-old monarch said in his fourth Christmas broadcast since becoming king.

Charles said that in meeting people of different faiths he was encouraged by how much they shared, including “a shared longing for peace and a deep respect for all life”, adding that kindness towards people on the move was essential at a time of heightened global concern over migration.

UKRAINIAN CHOIR UNDERSCORES SUPPORT FOR KYIV

The broadcast, filmed at Westminster Abbey where British monarchs have been crowned since 1066, was followed by a performance from a Ukrainian choir wearing traditional embroidered shirts, alongside the London-based Royal Opera Chorus.

The inclusion of the choir reflected Charles’ continued support for Ukraine. He has hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at Windsor Castle three times in 2025, most recently in October.

Although constitutionally required to remain politically neutral, Charles has repeatedly voiced concern over major global crises, including the Israel-Gaza conflict, and expressed sorrow following attacks on Jewish communities, including violence at a synagogue in northern England in October and the shooting at a Hanukkah event on Sydney’s Bondi Beach earlier this month.