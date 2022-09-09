Britain's Queen Elizabeth remembered as bridge builder in Ireland

DUBLIN: Britain's Queen Elizabeth was warmly remembered across Irish politics from the prime minister to Irish nationalists Sinn Fein for the role she played in repairing relations between the two countries.

The queen in 2011 became the first British monarch to visit the Republic of Ireland since independence from London almost a century earlier, a step Prime Minister Micheál Martin described on Thursday (Sep 8) as being crucial in the normalisation of relations.

She made powerful gestures of reconciliation for Britain's bloody past in Ireland during the hugely successful four-day state visit, culminating in a powerful and personal speech in which she expressed regret for centuries of conflict.

"During those memorable few days, the Queen did not shy away from the shadows of the past," Ireland's President Michael D Higgins said in a statement.

"Her moving words and gestures of respect were deeply appreciated and admired by the people of Ireland and set out a new, forward-looking relationship between our nations - one of respect, close partnership and sincere friendship."

The queen's use of the Irish language, once banned under British rule, to begin her landmark address drew an audible grasp from then Irish President Mary McAleese and a spontaneous round of applause from the guests at Dublin Castle, the former nerve center of British rule in Ireland.