Britain's top medics recommend 12 to 15-year-olds get COVID-19 vaccine

LONDON: Britain's top medical advisers on Monday (Sep 13) recommended that all 12 to 15-year-olds receive a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, citing the benefit on avoiding disruption to education after a vaccination panel had said the decision was finely balanced.

The advice from the chief medical officers (CMOs) paves the way for the broad vaccination of children aged 12-15 in Britain, after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) earlier in the month decided against making the recommendation.

The United States, Israel and some European countries have rolled out vaccinations to children more broadly, putting pressure on the British government to follow suit.

The CMOs said that vaccinating children could reduce disruption to schools, and that "on balance provide sufficient extra advantage ... to recommend in favour of vaccinating this group".