British Airways plane loses wheel during takeoff from Las Vegas

British Airways flight BA274 appeared to lose a wheel in mid-air as it was departing Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Monday (Jan 26) evening.

The plane's right rear wheel from its main landing gear reportedly fell off at 9.06pm local time, as the landing gear was being retracted. The flight was travelling to London's Heathrow Airport.

The incident was captured on an automated livestream at the airport by global flight tracking service Flightradar24.

According to Flightradar24, the aircraft taxied from gate E1 to runway 26R for a full-length departure at 9.05pm.

As it was lifting off from the runway "about 40 seconds" after beginning its departure roll, sparks were seen coming from the right main landing gear, the aviation site reported.

In the clip, the aircraft is seen retracting its landing gear during its climb away from the airport. The right rear wheel from the main landing gear then detaches from the aircraft and falls away, as the plane continues its flight.