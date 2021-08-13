British Columbia mandates COVID-19 vaccines for staff of long-term care and assisted living homes

VANCOUVER: British Columbia is mandating COVID-19 vaccines for all staff working in long-term care homes and assisted living facilities, officials announced on Thursday (Aug 12), becoming one of the first Canadian provinces to do so, to fight a rapid rise in cases.

Canadian provinces have resisted mandating vaccines for any population thus far, but a burgeoning fourth wave is causing many business groups and professional associations to push for mandatory vaccinations as a way to avoid further lockdowns.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that the government was considering mandating vaccines for federal employees.

Staff must be fully vaccinated by Oct 12 as a condition of employment, British Columbia health minister Adrian Dix said at a briefing on Thursday, pointing to an increase in the number of outbreaks in the long-term care system in recent weeks.