Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

British fighter crashes in Mediterranean, pilot ejects
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

British fighter crashes in Mediterranean, pilot ejects

British fighter crashes in Mediterranean, pilot ejects

A British F35B Lightning fighter jet. (Photo: Royal Air Force/SAC Tim Laurence)

18 Nov 2021 06:59AM (Updated: 18 Nov 2021 06:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: An F35 fighter from Britain's biggest aircraft carrier crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday (Nov 17), though the pilot ejected and was safely returned to the ship.

The pilot ejected during a routine operation over international waters at around 1000 GMT. No other vessels or aircraft were involved. It was not immediately clear what caused the incident.

"A British F35 pilot from HMS Queen Elizabeth ejected during routine flying operations in the Mediterranean this morning," a spokesperson for the defence ministry said.

"The pilot has been safely returned to the ship and an investigation has begun, so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

HMS Queen Elizabeth is the largest and most powerful vessel ever constructed for the British navy. It can carry up to 40 aircraft, including F35Bs.

The United Kingdom has 24 F35Bs in total.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us