British fishing vessel still held in France, owner says

LONDON: A British scallop dredger seized by France is still being held at the port of Le Havre, the owner of the ship said on Tuesday (Nov 2), after a British minister said the vessel had been released by French authorities.

Post-Brexit bickering over fish culminated last Wednesday in the French seizure of the British dredger, the Cornelis Gert Jan, in French waters near Le Havre.

"As far as we are aware, the vessel remains held at the port of Le Havre at least until the hearing tomorrow," Andrew Brown, a director of Macduff Shellfish which owns the Cornelis Gert Jan, told Reuters.

Earlier, British Environment Secretary George Eustice said he understood the vessel had been freed by France.