UK government says it will release files on 'rude' ex-prince Andrew

Mandelson has apologised for his friendship with Epstein and insisted he did not know about the financier's sexual offences, despite Epstein's 2008 conviction for child prostitution.



He was arrested by police on Monday and held for questioning before being released on bail early on Tuesday.



In a statement, law firm Mishcon de Reya which is representing him, said the arrest was due to the "baseless" concern that he was a flight risk.



The firm said there was "absolutely no truth" in the suggestion that he as "planning to leave the country and take up permanent residence abroad", adding that his priority was to cooperate with police and "clear his name".



Neither Mandelson nor Andrew has been charged with any offence.



Starmer has apologised to Epstein's victims for appointing Mandelson, and accused him of lying about the extent of his ties to the tycoon during the vetting process.