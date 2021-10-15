Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

British lawmaker killed at stabbing in church
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

British lawmaker killed at stabbing in church

British lawmaker killed at stabbing in church

Emergency services at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess has reportedly been stabbed several times at a constituency surgery, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England,Oct 15, 2021. (Photo: Nick Ansell/PA via AP)

15 Oct 2021 10:12PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 10:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England: A British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was stabbed to death on Friday (Oct 15) in a church by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district.

David Amess, 69, who represents Southend West in Essex, eastern England, was stabbed at around midday at a meeting at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Armed police swooped in on the church and said a man had been arrested. Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

"He (Amess) was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene," police said.

"A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered."

Source: Reuters/lk

Related Topics

United Kingdom David Amess

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us