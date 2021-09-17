British minister to simplify COVID-19 travel rules for England

LONDON: The British government will set out measures to boost international travel later on Friday (Sep 17), helping airlines and holiday companies which say they will not survive another winter of onerous rules and red tape.

While Europe has relaxed travel restrictions for the fully vaccinated, expensive COVID-19 testing requirements remain in place for fully vaccinated arrivals into Britain, holding back a travel recovery as the tougher winter period nears.

"I'll set out measures to simplify international travel later today in order to reduce costs, take advantage of higher levels of vaccination, and keep us all safe," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter.

Shapps sets policy for England, with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in charge of their own rules.

Travel shares, which were already trading higher on hopes of a rule change, jumped further. British Airways-owner IAG was up 6 per cent, TUI traded up 5 per cent, easyJet was up 3 per cent, Jet2 6 per cent higher and On the Beach up 11 per cent.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted earlier in the week that a change was likely, and there have been reports that popular destination Turkey may be opened up for British travellers again.

Airlines and travel companies say far-reaching changes are needed or more job losses will follow the 100,000 already lost.

"There are hundreds of businesses out there who will not survive this winter unless changes are made," TUI UK managing director Andrew Flintham told Sky News on Friday.

The industry, already on its knees after 18 months of restrictions, is facing a cliff edge as the government's furlough scheme ends later this month with winter approaching, when fewer people travel and businesses tend to make a loss.