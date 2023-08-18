'I am evil': British nurse murdered seven newborn babies

LONDON: A British nurse who described herself as a "horrible evil person" was found guilty on Friday (Aug 18) of murdering seven newborn babies and trying to kill another six in the neonatal unit of a hospital in northwest England where she worked.

Lucy Letby, 33, was convicted of killing five baby boys and two baby girls at the Countess of Chester hospital and attacking other newborns, often while working night shifts, in 2015 and 2016.

The verdict, following a harrowing 10-month trial at Manchester Crown Court, makes Letby Britain's most prolific serial child killer in modern history, local media said.

She was found not guilty of two attempted murders while the jury, who spent 110 hours deliberating, were unable to agree on six other suspected attacks.

"We are heartbroken, devastated, angry and feel numb, we may never truly know why this happened," the families of Letby's victims said in a statement.

Prosecutors told the jury Letby poisoned some of her infant victims by injecting them with insulin, while others were injected with air or force fed milk, sometimes involving multiple attacks before they died.

"I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them," said a handwritten note found by police officers who searched her home after she was arrested.

"I am a horrible evil person," she wrote. "I AM EVIL I DID THIS."

Some of those she attacked were twins - in one case she murdered both siblings, in two instances she killed one but failed in her attempts to murder the other.

The youngest victim was just one-day old.