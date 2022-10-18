British police probe beating of protester on China consulate grounds

LONDON: British police are investigating an assault on a protester who was beaten by several men after being dragged inside the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a demonstration against President Xi Jinping.

Sunday's (Oct 16) protest took place on the first day of the twice-a-decade congress of China's ruling Communist Party in Beijing at which Xi is widely expected to win a third leadership term.

Several protest banners had been placed outside the consulate, one with the words, "Heaven will destroy the Chinese Communist Party".

Greater Manchester Police said about 30 to 40 people were gathered outside the Chinese Consulate.

"Shortly before 4pm a small group of men came out of the building and a man was dragged into the Consulate grounds and assaulted," a police statement said.

"Due to our fears for the safety of the man, officers intervened and removed the victim from the Consulate grounds."

Footage posted by the BBC showed a man in a black cap and ponytail being hauled through a gate into the consular grounds, where he was kicked and punched by five men as he lay on the ground.

One silver-haired man in a blue beret, glasses and scarf could also be seen grabbing the man's hair before police entered the consulate grounds and pulled the man out.