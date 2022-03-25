British royals arrive in the Bahamas amid colonial reckoning

NASSAU: Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate arrived in the Bahamas on Thursday (Mar 24) for the third leg of a Caribbean tour that has been marked by protests over the British Empire's legacy and signs of waning influence of the monarchical system.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge faced a protest by Belize villagers and a rally in Jamaica for slavery reparations as well as unusually direct comments by Jamaica's prime minister about the country wanting to be "independent".

Their tour comes after Barbados removed the queen as head of state last year, a move other Commonwealth countries may follow and one that Jamaica has begun to study - potentially fuelling a decline of British cultural influence in its former colonies.

William and Kate arrived at Lynden Pindling International Airport and were greeted by Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper and Attorney General Ryan Pinder.

During the visit, they are scheduled to attend an assembly at a primary school, compete in a sailing regatta and participate in a cultural event featuring typical Bahamian food and music.