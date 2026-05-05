Britney Spears pleads guilty to reckless driving in DUI case

VENTURA: Pop star Britney Spears settled her case of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol by pleading guilty on Monday (May 4) to a lesser charge of reckless driving that reduces the probationary time she otherwise would have faced.

Spears' lawyers entered the plea on her behalf during a brief hearing in Ventura County Superior Court, north of Los Angeles. The 44-year-old singer was not required to attend the proceeding because it was a misdemeanor case, and she was not present.

Spears, whose sometimes turbulent personal life has frequently overshadowed her showbiz career, was originally charged with a single count of driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol after California Highway Patrol officers arrested her in March.

Police tracked down Spears and her vehicle in response to a report of a motorist who was seen driving erratically in a black BMW at high speed in Ventura County. She was taken into custody when officers observed her exhibiting signs of impairment, the Highway Patrol said at the time.

A legal filing said the recording artist drove under the influence of a combination of alcohol and at least one drug. It did not specify which substances authorities believe she used.

She was offered the chance to plead guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving involving alcohol and drugs, a common resolution for someone who has no prior DUI history, did not crash and has shown a willingness to undergo treatment, according to the Ventura County District ​Attorney's Office.