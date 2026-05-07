Britons set to punish Starmer's Labour in local polls

LONDON: Millions of Britons vote Thursday (May 7) in local elections set to heap more pressure on beleaguered Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer and showcase the rise of hard-right and left-wing populists.
Voters across Scotland, England and Wales head to the ballot box in Starmer's biggest electoral test since his July 2024 general election landslide victory ended 14 years of Conservative rule.
Opinion polls predict grim results for Labour, which could amplify calls for Starmer, 63, to resign or finally face a long-rumoured party leadership challenge.
Nigel Farage's anti-immigrant Reform UK and the left-wing Greens, led by self-described eco-populist Zack Polanski, are expected to be the main beneficiaries of widespread disillusionment.
"It's a huge barometer for how the country is feeling about this political establishment," said Melanie Garson, associate professor of politics at University College London.
"We've got, for the first time, significant pressure on the main political parties across every single council."
Polls open at 7am local time and close at 10pm. Some results are expected overnight, but most will not come until later on Friday.
Around 5,000 local council seats, out of 16,000, are up for grabs across England, while in Wales and Scotland, voters will elect new devolved parliaments.
Starmer swept to power two years ago following 14 years of largely chaotic Conservative rule defined by austerity, Brexit and the tanking of the economy under former prime minister Liz Truss.
But critics say he has swerved from one policy misstep to another, and he has been embroiled in a scandal over sacked US envoy Peter Mandelson, a former friend of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Starmer has also failed to fulfil his main promise of spurring economic growth, with impatient Britons still suffering a cost-of-living crisis, including from high energy prices.
"The change hasn't been delivered, or change that has been delivered has been negative," Garson told AFP.
LEADERSHIP CHALLENGE?
Starmer said on Wednesday there was a "clear choice" at the ballot box.
"Unity or division. Progress versus the politics of anger."
Labour has also fought back, unearthing racist remarks by some Reform candidates and antisemitic comments by certain Green hopefuls.
But Starmer is now one of the most unpopular prime ministers ever, and surveys suggest Labour will lose control of the devolved Welsh government in Cardiff for the first time since Wales got its own parliament 27 years ago.
A More in Common poll published Tuesday projected Reform is neck-and-neck with the pro-independence Plaid Cymru in Labour's former heartland.
Labour is also fearful of a drubbing in Scotland, where the Scottish National Party is expected to extend its 19-year control of the devolved parliament in Edinburgh.
YouGov has predicted Reform could even force Labour into third place there.
"The message is clear: if you want real change, you'd better vote for it, and we go into tomorrow feeling pretty optimistic about our prospects," Farage said.
Labour also looks set for big losses in London as the Greens pick up disaffected left-wingers in urban areas with a pro-Gaza message.
Pollster Robert Hayward has predicted the UK's ruling party could lose about 1,850 of the roughly 2,550 local authority seats it is defending.
Hayward has tipped Reform to take 1,550 seats from Labour and Kemi Badenoch's right-wing Conservatives - mostly in white, working-class areas. The Conservatives are also bracing for the loss of traditional strongholds.
"The two-party era has moved into a multi-party era," Badenoch told news agency PA. "But the fact is none of these new parties or Labour have a plan for the country."
Britain's media is full of rumours that ex-deputy prime minister Angela Rayner or Health Secretary Wes Streeting could try to oust Starmer after the results.
Neither is universally popular within Labour, however, and would need the backing of 20 per cent of the party's MPs to launch a contest.
Some Labour lawmakers are also reportedly planning to demand that Starmer set a date for his departure.
He has insisted he will lead the party into the next general election, likely in 2029.