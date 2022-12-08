US basketball star Brittney Griner released from Russian custody in prisoner swap: US official

WASHINGTON: American basketball star Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia and is now in United States custody, a US official said on Thursday (Dec 8).

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone with Griner, the official said, adding that she was in good spirits.

Biden is scheduled to make remarks at 8.30am (1.30pm GMT), the White House said.

The swap involved former arms dealer Viktor Bout, CNN reported.