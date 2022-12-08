Logo
World

US basketball star Brittney Griner released from Russian custody in prisoner swap: US official
US basketball star Brittney Griner released from Russian custody in prisoner swap: US official

American basketball player Brittney Griner is seen in Khimki, outside Moscow, on Aug 4, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Evgenia Novozhenina, Pool)

08 Dec 2022 09:30PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2022 09:30PM)
WASHINGTON: American basketball star Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia and is now in United States custody, a US official said on Thursday (Dec 8).

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone with Griner, the official said, adding that she was in good spirits.

Biden is scheduled to make remarks at 8.30am (1.30pm GMT), the White House said.

The swap involved former arms dealer Viktor Bout, CNN reported.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: Reuters/kg

