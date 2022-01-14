Communal funeral planned on Jan 16 for Bronx fire victims

NEW YORK: A communal funeral for victims of New York City's deadliest fire in decades has been planned for Sunday (Jan 16), a week after the the blaze in the Bronx high-rise.

The service is to be held at the Islamic Cultural Center in the Bronx, said Imam Musa Kabba of Masjid-Ur-Rahmah, the mosque where some of the victims' families have been gathering to grieve.

Funerals began on Wednesday with a service at a Harlem mosque for two victims, Seydou Toure, 12, and sister Haouwa Mahamadou, 5.

Community leaders have been huddling to make arrangements for the remaining 15 victims, who all had ties to Gambia. The dead began arriving on Thursday afternoon at a Queens funeral home, where they would be cleansed and wrapped according to Islamic tradition.