Eight dead after Brooklyn apartment building collapses, NY mayor says

NEW YORK: Eight people were killed when an apartment building in Brooklyn collapsed into a neighbouring construction site on Wednesday (Nov 11), New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said.

At least 17 people, including three firefighters were injured, Mamdani said on Thursday, as rescue operations continued.

The city's fire department earlier told Reuters that four people were in critical condition after the three-storey building in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn collapsed at about 4pm local time on Wednesday and tumbled into the adjoining construction site where excavation work was underway.

New York television station WABC-TV reported that at least four survivors were pulled from the wreckage about two to 2.5 hours after the collapse, including a pregnant woman.