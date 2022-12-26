Buffalo, New York death toll hits 25 from region's worst blizzard in decades

A powerful blizzard that paralysed western New York over Christmas weekend has killed at least 25 people, Erie county officials said on Monday (Dec 26), as road and utility crews faced a long day of digging out the snowed-in region around Buffalo.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told reporters at a Monday morning briefing that the county's tally of storm-related deaths had jumped by 12 overnight, and included cases of people who were found in snow banks, in their cars or who had died from cardiac events while plowing or blowing snow.

More deaths had been reported, Poloncarz said, but the county medical examiner was trying to determine if they were directly attributable to the weather.