Buffalo suspect indicted in mass killing, district attorney says

An 18-year-old suspect has been indicted on charges he gunned down 10 black residents in a Buffalo, New York supermarket, and will make a court appearance on Thursday (Jun 2), the office of the local county's district attorney said.

The district attorney's office declined to list the charges in the indictment against Payton Gendron, who was taken into custody following the May 14 shooting rampage.

US media reported that he was charged with 25 counts of murder and domestic terrorism. The New York Times reported that he was charged with first- and second-degree murder as hate crimes and three counts of attempted murder, along with other charges.

The district attorney's office said Gendron was scheduled to appear in an Erie County courtroom on Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutors said Gendron was targeting black people when he shot 13 people at a Tops Friendly Market store with a semi-automatic, assault-style rifle.

Authorities said the gunman broadcast a video of the attack to a social media platform in real time. He is accused of posting white supremacist material online.