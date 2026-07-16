Buffett says his children are ready to distribute his fortune, calls Bill Gates' Epstein ties 'distasteful'

NEW YORK: Warren Buffett said he found fellow billionaire Bill Gates’ association with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “distasteful,” but decided to stop donating to the Gates Foundation because his children were getting older and were ready to distribute his wealth.

“I tell the three children that it is theirs, and it’s their responsibility to get it done well," Buffett said in interview excerpts on CNBC on Wednesday (Jul 15).

The comments were broadcast one day after the 95-year-old Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N chairman omitted the Gates Foundation from his annual midyear charitable donations, when he donated nearly US$6 billion of his conglomerate's stock.

Buffett had donated more than US$47 billion of Berkshire stock to the Gates Foundation since 2006.

His latest donation comprising 12 million Class B shares is instead going to four foundations led by his children Susie, Howard and Peter.

Following the donations, Buffett will have since 2006 donated more than US$23 billion of Berkshire stock to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation.