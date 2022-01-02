Logo
Bulgaria culls 39,000 chickens after bird flu outbreak
File photo of chickens in a farm. (Photo: iStock/Ruslan Sidorov)

02 Jan 2022 05:24PM (Updated: 02 Jan 2022 05:24PM)
SOFIA: Bulgarian veterinary authorities started culling on Sunday (Jan 2) over 39,000 chickens in the southern village of Krivo Pole after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed at two industrial farms there, the governor of Haskovo region said.

Minko Angelov said the two farms had been hit by the highly pathogenic avian influenza type A. This is the second outbreak in the village since April, when over 40,000 hens were culled.

Severe forms of avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, have spread in Europe and Asia in recent weeks.

Bird flu is often fatal for poultry. It cannot be transmitted through food, although some human cases have raised concern among epidemiologists.

Source: Reuters/vc

